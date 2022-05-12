Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 20

Did Dylan make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 20, he helped the daughter of a mob boss.

However, there was a lot of developments that gave him pause for concern.

Meanwhile, a grandmother arrived in the Med with a desperate plea to save her grandson.

Elsewhere, Ethan struggled with some shocking news about his father.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.