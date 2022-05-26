Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 22

Did Will and Hannah find the best course of action for their patient?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 22, the pair clashed over a patient in need of a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, Crockett was faced with a tough decision when Blake was in surgery.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Archer treated the son of Med's general counsel.

What cliffhanger left fans waiting for answers?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.