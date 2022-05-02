Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Luciana make a grave mistake?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11, it was time to make a big decision to secure the future.

Meanwhile, Wes tried to get the guns in order to help save the team, but Morgan had a devastating plan.

Elsewhere, Arno enacted the next stage of his master plan to cause death and destruction.

We wouldn't be here if you had let me keep on looking for Ofelia.

Daniel

We need the weapons to get in the Tower. And we're gonna need Daniel to get in there, too. He knows how Victor thinks better than any of us.

Morgan

Daniel on the Radio - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
Luciana Schemes - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
Wes Look On - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
Daniel's Plan - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
Wes Proceeds - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
Luciana Helps - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11
