Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Who did not survive the battle for the tower?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12, a lie threatened to derail everything for the survivors.

As Strand plotted his next move, Morgan and Grace attempted to get baby Mo away from the tower.

Meanwhile, June had to make a call about the future as John revealed some shocking information.

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.