Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Who did not survive the battle for the tower?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12, a lie threatened to derail everything for the survivors.

Making a Big Stride - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12

As Strand plotted his next move, Morgan and Grace attempted to get baby Mo away from the tower.

Meanwhile, June had to make a call about the future as John revealed some shocking information.

June: Morgan and the others are not gonna make their move as long as the baby is in this Tower. And Strand knows that. He loses her, he loses all his leverage.
John: You're gonna sneak her out.
June: I didn't say that.

John: Quite the collection you've got here, Howard.
Howard: Look, I don't got time for this. I have to find that baby.
John: Yeah, so do I. Victor asked me to look, too.

