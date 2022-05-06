Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 8

Did Bernard and Cosgrove find out the truth?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8, the pair worked a case involving the murder of a Fortune 500 company worker.

Observing an Interrogation - Law & Order

Meanwhile, the prosecution was faced with an uphill battle as McCoy and Price butted heads over a choice that could cost them the case.

How did it all play out?

Watch Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8 Quotes

Emails weren't hard to find. She saved them under a folder titled "Threats."

Cosgrove

Bernard: Who called the cops?
Cosgrove: A co-worker got nervous when she didn't show up for their 9 AM Zoom. Can't escape the rat race.
Bernard: Until you do.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8 Photos

Is Price Wrong? - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
A Risky Choice - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
Connecting Dead Ends - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
A Frustrating Case - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
Price's Risky Choice - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
Playing to Win - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 8
