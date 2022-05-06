Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 20

Did the gang find out the truth about the Brotherhood?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20, a young girl's kidnapping was tied to the group.

Stabler and the task force worked with Benson to find out what the elusive group was really up to in New York.

Elsewhere, Stabler made a decision about his future with someone in his inner circle.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.