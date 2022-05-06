Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 20

at .

Did the gang find out the truth about the Brotherhood?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20, a young girl's kidnapping was tied to the group.

Jet Helps With a Trap - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 19

Stabler and the task force worked with Benson to find out what the elusive group was really up to in New York.

Elsewhere, Stabler made a decision about his future with someone in his inner circle.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20 Quotes

You know why this is happening. You did this. You and your Brotherhood. You took my Jesse from me, and now Sarah.

Mrs. Santos

Cassandra: Hey. Cassandra Webb. We met a while back at one of my fundraisers. How can I help you?
Bell: Have you seen this girl?
Cassandra: You're looking for a missing girl in my gallery?
Bell: Have you seen her?
Cassandra: No, and this is outrageous.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20 Photos

Jet and Velasco - Organized Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
Valesco Works With Organized Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
Teaming Up To Find a Victim - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
Glad to be Partners - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
Partnering with SVU - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
Just Like the Old Days - Organized Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20
