Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 21

Did the task force manage to eliminate a dangerous threat?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21, Stabler's life was on the line, and it was time to make some big changes to the security protocol.

Donnelly Sets Up Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21

With Webb on the loose, new evidence threatened to send him away for good.

Elsewhere, Donnelly gave the Brotherhood surprising news.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21 Quotes

Donnelly: What would you have done if it was me?
Staber: Shoot you in the head?

Stabler: These bullets are 40 years old.
Jet: Wow. They are incredibly well preserved.
Stabler: The tree bark was thick. Anyway, you said you had a friend in ballistics?
Jet: What do you want to know?
Stabler: The gun it came from. So can you help me?
Jet: She is the me of bullets and ballistics, so I'll see what I can do.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21

