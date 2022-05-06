Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did the gang manage to pull Hope out of limbo?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 17, Hope reunited with Landon, but they both knew it could be short-lived.

Aurora and Ken -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Ethan continued to struggle with his abilities, and MG stepped in to help him out.

Elsewhere, Alaric debated putting a dangerous plan into action.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

Alaric: Then why'd you do it?
Ben: Love, I think.
Alaric: Well, then that's the first thing about you that I understand.

Hope: This is why we can't have nice things.
Landon: Well, in his defense, he just got back from ferrying my mom to peace.
Hope: Then you have some explaining to do.

Hope and Landon in Limbo -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
Aurora and Ken -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
The Necromancer -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
Ben Behind Bars (wide) -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
Ben Behind Bars (tall) -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
Alaric Behind Bars -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 17
