Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did the gang manage to pull Hope out of limbo?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 17, Hope reunited with Landon, but they both knew it could be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Ethan continued to struggle with his abilities, and MG stepped in to help him out.

Elsewhere, Alaric debated putting a dangerous plan into action.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.