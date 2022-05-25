Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 2

Did Amy and Chris manage to find some common ground with Matt and Caryn?

A dinner party was the main attraction on Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 2, leading to everything being put out in the open.

Meanwhile, Caryn bought Matt a new contraption to help recharge their relationship.

Elsewhere, Zach prepared to break a powerlifting record.

How did he fare?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.