Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 20

at .

How did two men get blown up by their own explosives?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20, the team pondered why their mission went wrong.

Missing Whistleblower - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Callen wanted to take the next step with Anna, but he struggled to communicate his feelings.

Elsewhere, Sam moved in with her father, Raymond, but a family secret threatened to tear them apart.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20 Quotes

Sam: What do you think?
Raymond: I think you need some furniture. I need a comfy chair.

Shyla: You're not grumpy, sir. You're just passionate.
Kilbride: Keep it up, Dahr. I'll be sending you back to Washington ... in a mailing tube.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20 Photos

Bungled Break-in - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
Criminal Mishap - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
Fouled-Up Break-in - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
Explosive Mistake - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
Enjoying a Beer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
Helping Father - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 20