Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 21

at .

Did New Amsterdam manage to cope with the demand?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21, Max struggled to help everyone when an elder care facility shut down.

Leyla Gives Lauren an Update -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Max struggled with his decision to head back to London.

Elsewhere, Reynolds took his personal frustrations out on his department with near-disastrous results.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21 Quotes

Iggy: I think I know what you have to do to get rid of your panic attacks?
Gene: What's that?
Iggy: Quit your job.

Vick: You ever been in love?
Max: I'm about to get married.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21 Photos

Sad Death - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
Bride Woes -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
Mummy's Love -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
Impressing Mummy -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
New Proposal -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
Can't Help Himself -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 4
  3. New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 21
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 21