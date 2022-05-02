Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 12

at .

What did Percival have planned for the town?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12, the gang set out on a dangerous mission to get the answers they needed.

Creepy Call - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Tabitha worked on a plan to find out why they all have powers.

Elsewhere, Cheryl had a sudden decision to make after being taken over by a vengeful spirit.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Betty: Are we dating?
Archie: I mean, I’m not seeing anyone else. And I love when we’re together. It just feels right, you know?
Betty: I’m glad you feel that way because I’m late. My period is two weeks late and I’m never late, like ever.

Luckily, I have a serious penchant for drip sheet candles.

Veronica

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12 Photos

Firestarter - Tall - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
Firestarter - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
Mysterious Power - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
Penelope Blossom Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
Rallying The Troops - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 6
  3. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 12