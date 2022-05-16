Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 14

at .

Did Archie manage to build up his tolerance to palladium?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14, things took an explosive turn when he realized he could change elements of his powers.

Powers Unite - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Betty turned to Jughead for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood.

Elsewhere, Veronica dealt with her bombshell discovery that changed how she interacts with people around her.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Online

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Quotes

Cheryl: Archie, you do realize you’re playing with forces far beyond your understanding or the natural world? You don’t know where your powers come from, or why palladium specifically weakens you and now the others. Are you certain chasing immunity is worth the risk it imposes on you
Archie: Percival hasn’t left me with many options, Cheryl.

Veronica: Thank you for risking cocktail hour with the Spider-Woman.
Betty: Of course, Vee, but we’re not in any danger from you. You would have … and aura.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14

