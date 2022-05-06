Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Andy manage to bounce back?

Her fate remained unknown on Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 as a trial date was set.

Homicide Detectives -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan were approached by an unexpected guest.

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a row of townhouses on fire.

How did it all play out?

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Vic: For what it's worth, I don't blame you for reporting him.
Sullivan: Well, you might be the only one in this building.

There's no way we live in a world where Herrera gets charged with murder, and that guy is mayor.

Ben

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 Photos

Travis Fed Up - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
Past Returns - tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
Difference of Opinion - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
A Big Scene - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
Dispute on a Scene - tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
Challenges of Captain - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16
