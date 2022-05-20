Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 18

at .

Did Andy find the witness she needed?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18, it was a difficult time for Andy as her trial continued.

Crap List - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Carina and Maya dealt with a stressful situation that threatened to divide them.

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a car wreck.

Did everyone make it out alive?

Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

I ain't trying to be a hero. You guys are the heroes. The world needs more people like you than like me. Let me do this.

Carl

I am not sorry. I am not playing by the rules of a system designed to break me.

Andy

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 Photos

Jack Takes Off- tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
Pru's Family -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
Listening to News -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
Beating the Charges - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
Happy Dad - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
Romantic Twirl -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 5
  3. Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 18