Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 22

Did Red and Cooper manage to come to an agreement?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 22, the pair realized that they were traveling very different paths, but didn't want to work with one another to locate a common enemy.

Meanwhile, the Liz Keene story came to an abrupt close when the truth about who killed her came to light.

As the Task Force came to terms with all the changes, who remained a part of the team in the end?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.