Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did Darlene manage to find the best foot forward?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 18, she worried about the construction of her home.

Christopher Lloyd Returns - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18

However, the aftermath of a serious accident found her making a life-changing decision.

Meanwhile, Lou returned as Mark's combative teacher, but Dan stepped in to defend his son.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Ben: Don’t finish the basement, just seal it. That makes more sense.
Darlene: I think I’ll decide what makes sense, just like you decided your face should be more wolf pelt than face.
Ben: I’m trying to help. Why do you keep jumping on me?
Darlene: Because you keep telling me what to do with my house. Let’s have a code, okay? When I want your opinion, I will use these special words. “Ben, I will probably do the opposite, but what do you think?

Darlene: I want to put a finished basement right here.
Becky: Oh, no way. You and I get in a fight, and the next thing I know, you’re locking me down there with Beverly Rose, and I’m tapping on the pipes for help.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 18 Photos

Lou Is The Master - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18
Mark Starts Lessons - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18
Dan and Lou - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18
Ben Comes To the Rescue - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18
Darlene Takes a Fall - The Conners Season 4 Episode 18
