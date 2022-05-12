Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 19

How did the family react to Ben and Darlene's big news?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 19, the pair dropped the bombshell on their family.

Jackie Is Thrilled - The Conners Season 4 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Neville, Jackie, Aldo, and Harris found themselves in a shocking situation.

With three parties to plan, it was a fun time for the entire family.

Which party was the best?

The Conners Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

Aldo: Neville just made the biggest commitment a man can make. I want to make that commitment to you. Will you take me for better or worse, 'til death do us spark?
Harris: Do us spark? No, it’s do us part. It’s 'til death do us part.
Aldo: Holy crap! That is so extreme. I love that. Will you marry me 'til the grim reaper nails one of us?
Harris: Yes!

Ben: We have to tell them. We won’t get our presents unless we do.
Darlene: You’re looking forward to presents from my family. What is it that you still need from the Dollar Store?

Sharing the News - The Conners Season 4 Episode 19
Making a Plan - The Conners Season 4 Episode 19
Aldo Has a Plan - The Conners Season 4 Episode 19
Harris Gets Blindsided - The Conners Season 4 Episode 19
