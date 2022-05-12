Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 19

How did the family react to Ben and Darlene's big news?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 19, the pair dropped the bombshell on their family.

Meanwhile, Neville, Jackie, Aldo, and Harris found themselves in a shocking situation.

With three parties to plan, it was a fun time for the entire family.

Which party was the best?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.