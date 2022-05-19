Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 20

How did the wedding play out?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 20, the family geared up for a trio of weddings in one ceremony.

Big Decisions - The Conners Season 4 Episode 20

Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo all planned to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Dan and the family had decked out the house for the occasion, but did all six of the lovebirds make it down the aisle?

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 20 Online

The Conners Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Hey everybody, the bakery has sent over samples of wedding cakes. If you want to get in there before Beverly Rose has licked all of them, you better hurry.

Becky

Okay, our first unanimous choice is opera. I did not see that coming.

Ben

