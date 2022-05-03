Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Shaun and Lea agree to show off their life to a documentary film crew?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16, their wedding was the topic of the conversation.

However, there were some big developments when someone close to them returned from a period away.

How did it all play out?

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Shaun is an asset to any hospital. He does things differently because he sees the world differently.

Andrews

Jordan: I don't want to be on TV.
Filmmaker: We can always blur you out.
Asher: You don't want be blurred out, trust me. We could be supporting players in the Shaun Show.

