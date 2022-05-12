Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 12 Episode 1

How did the ladies manage to support Dorit?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 1, Dorit was held at gunpoint as thieves robbed her home.

The next morning, certain ladies made their way to her home to help her.

However, one had bigger issues because of an immigration issue.

Elsewhere, Erika dropped a bombshell about her legal woes that had Garcelle questioning whether she was being played.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.