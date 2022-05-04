Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Reunion 1 (Season 12)

Are the Gorgas and the Giudices still close?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 14, Melissa opened up about being left out of Teresa's wedding.

As Teresa tried to defend leaving Melissa out of it, a stunning secret threatened everything the families worked to stop happening.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding Luis and his past hit a fever pitch.

