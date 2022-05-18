Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Reunion Part 3 (Season 12)

Did Melissa and Joe come to a resolution with their co-stars?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 16, the drama was at a high as the pair continued to drag Luis, Jennifer, and Bill through the mud.

Meanwhile, someone dropped a bombshell allegation about Joe Giudice cheating that shocked Teresa to the core.

Elsewhere, Margaret questioned her place on the show as she felt like none of the women supported her.

