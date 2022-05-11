Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 12 Episode 15

Did Joe and Teresa find a way to stop rehashing the past?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 15, the siblings continued to bicker over the name-calling.

However, Joe shocked everyone by announcing he was quitting the series. Did his wife follow suit?

Meanwhile, Jackie shed light on how the rumors of Evan's infidelity threatened to derail her marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.