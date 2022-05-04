Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Did the gang manage to save one of their own?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 21, one of the doctors was shot outside the hospital.

Bell's Happiness -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20

The ER was put into lockdown, and it was time to make a big change.

Meanwhile, Devon and The Raptor worked with a patient who learned he was unable to receive a lung transplant due to his vaccination status.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 21 Quotes

Conrad: Were you going to say goodbye?
Cade: Of course, I was.

Conrad: I don't get it, man. You guys always seemed pretty happy together.
Devon: I guess it was a problem all along. Something big we never talked about, and when we started talking...

The Resident Season 5 Episode 21

The Resident Season 5 Episode 21 Photos

Devon's Risque Suggestion -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
Daddy Sullivan Arrives -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
Stressed Out Again -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
Ian Sullivan - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
Glamorous Cade -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
Blood Trouble - The Resident Season 5 Episode 21
