Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Did the gang manage to save one of their own?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 21, one of the doctors was shot outside the hospital.

The ER was put into lockdown, and it was time to make a big change.

Meanwhile, Devon and The Raptor worked with a patient who learned he was unable to receive a lung transplant due to his vaccination status.

