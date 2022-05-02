Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Did the team manage to stop all the bombs?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20, the LA division of the FBI joined in on the fun to save everyone.

Harpez -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19

With a suspected terrorist in custody, there was some drama as everyone tried to find out if there was an accomplice.

Meanwhile, the joint task force worried that the CIA could have played a part in the bombings.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Smitty: Hey, Sarge, it's Smitty, we got truck two. Truck Utah. Driver in custody.
Grey: Schmitty! I take back every negative thing I ever said about you.
Schmitty: You said negative things about me?

Nolan: You wanna ride with me?
Simone: I thought you'd never ask.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20

