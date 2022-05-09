Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 21

Did Nolan find the best direction for his career?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 21, Nolan shocked everyone by revealing his next move.

Bearing Gifts -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20

Sergeant Grey wanted to support Nolan, but there were some shocking details.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy had to manage expectations in their respective relationships.

Elsewhere, Mother's Day arrived, and it was time for the team to spend time with their families.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 21 Quotes

Marina: They made my character, so I got pregnant in real life.
Grey: She's method.

Soon enough, I'll be putting a different kind of bracelets on you.

Angela

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 21

