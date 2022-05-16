Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 11

Did the mine get back to business?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 11, Gowen took drastic measures to make sure it stayed close.

Worrying Over Lucas - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 11

The residents of Hope Valley were prepared for a fight.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth and Lucas struggled to communicate in their relationship.

Who did they turn to for help?

As Lucas left town for a while to clear his head, there was a big development.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 11 Quotes

Elizabeth: So, how are you feeling?
Rosemary: Well, I no longer feel nauseous.
Elizabeth: That might mean you're progressing!
Rosemary: Or that I was never pregnant.

Oh, isn't today simply splendatious?

Rosemary

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 11

