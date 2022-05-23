Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 12

Was there a future for Elizabeth and Lucas?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12, the pair pondered the future as their problems continued to mount.

Meanwhile, Bill helped Gowen through the fallout of the mine explosion.

As the rest of the town fretted about what would happen next, a sudden turn of events left everyone in shock.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12 Quotes

Bill: You could've given me some warning.
Henry: I didn't know there was any kind of etiquette to turnin' one's self in.

Elizabeth: Nathan. Thank you for being there for me.
Nathan: Always.

