What to Watch: Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us Final Episode, Stranger Things

After six years of laughter, romance, heartbreak, and tears, This Is Us is taking its final bow.

It's been a long wait, but the next chapter of Stranger Things premieres this week, and we cannot wait.

And whether you have been an Obi-Wan Kenobi fan through the decades or will feast your eyes on him for the first time, it's worth tuning in to the new Disney+ series.

Saturday, May 21

8/7c Disappearance at Yellowstone (Lifetime)

A mother’s car breaks down in the middle of Yellowstone National Park, and sadly, her teen daughter is locked inside it. Jessie sets out on a long quest to find help, but her daughter is gone when she returns. When the police feel like she’s the one behind her daughter’s disappearance, she must prove them wrong and find her daughter.

8/7c Romance to the Rescue (HMM)

This is a cute romance from director Heather Hawthorne-Doyle starring Andrea Brooks and Marcus Rosner. Kyra plans to enter her dog in an agility show to impress a potential love interest. The problem is that she doesn't have a dog, so she needs to find and train one quickly.

And we chatted with Andrea, so be sure to check out that interview for more on the flick!

Sunday, May 22

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

It’s here already! Can you believe it’s already finale time?<>P> Here’s what’s in store: Elizabeth worries about her relationship with Lucas; Bill helps Gowen through the fallout of the mine explosion, and Rosemary and Lee receive some news.

This will be BIG! But just how big? You’ll have to watch to find out.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power on the season finale.

Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption.

Also, Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna.

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

After their disastrous first date, Henry and Claire attempt a more laidback second date, but she struggles since he doesn’t seem like her Henry.

To better explain who he is emotionally, Henry takes Claire back in time to a pivotal childhood moment.

Elsewhere, Henry trains young Henry about the rules of time travel.

10/9c S.W.A.T. (CBS)P> It’s finale time for 20-Squad, and they may be getting ready to say farewell to one of their own.

After a university chemistry lab is seized, the team has to stop a devastating terror attack.

The case will take them to a pretty insane landmark in Long Beach, so be sure to have your life vests handy.

Meanwhile, Chris prepares to say goodbye as her final days on the team come to a close. Will this be it for her?

Monday, May 23

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Devil may be gone, but it’s left a ton of messes to clean up!

Among other things, Eric gets kicked out of the priesthood again for performing unsanctioned exorcisms. You’d think the church would want priests that can defeat the Evil One, but their loss might be Nicole’s gain if she admits she still has feelings for Eric. With Rafe proposing to her, she’s again torn between two men.

Meanwhile, Johnny’s eager to remarry Chanel now that he is Devil-free, but Allie may not be as done with her feelings for Chanel as she thinks. There’s going to be plenty of heartbreak and romantic drama, and we haven’t even mentioned that EJ and Belle kiss. Bring it on!

8/7c All American (The CW)

On the season finale, after an intense ending to the Halloween party, Spencer tries his best to compartmentalize everything and focus on the big Homecoming game.

Much to Laura’s dismay, Billy and Olivia set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which leads them to learn more than they anticipated.

Jordan makes it known what he wants but is met with resistance, and Layla gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Coop is at an emotional crossroads, and Asher learns the power of adjustments.

Meanwhile, Grace gets a life-changing offer she may not be able to refuse.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

On the All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale, Simone, Keisha, and the group work hard to keep everyone at Bringston. The fundraiser even means a special performance for Keisha.

The hunt is on to find Coach Marcus, and JR’s dad takes over the team, causing issues with his son and Damon.

Another long-time rival returns. Will it be solved in the finale?

Tuesday, May 24

8/7c FBI (CBS)

Did anyone else get a jolt of excitement and then sadness at the title of this episode, “Prodigal Son”?

It’s the season finale of the episode, and they go all-in on tracking down one of their most heinous criminals.

They need to track down a mass shooter before he does more damage.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

This is our last chance to spend an hour with the Pearsons.

The long-awaited series finale promises to be a feel-good epilogue to the six-year generational saga.

There’ll be some sadness, especially as the Pearsons prepare for Rebecca’s funeral, but also plenty of happiness and love, and we might even get a glimpse of the far future before the series wraps up.

9/8c FBI: International (CBS)

When many Russian heads and top spies are at the same place at once, nothing good will come from it.

But it especially sparks some rogue behavior from Forrester that may place him in some extreme danger, let alone has people questioning him.

It’s going to be a wild season finale!

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Remy is a hit, and the season finale brings all the intensity and action.

The team takes on a new case when an oligarch goes on a terror spree to NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

Tune in for the last episode of the season.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Sharpwin wedding time!

The big day is finally here, and Max and Helen plan to share their vows in front of all of their friends at New Amsterdam. However, a storm may put a damper on things and send the hospital in a tizzy.

Meanwhile, Iggy and Martin reach a crossroads in their relationship.

Wednesday, May 25

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Med wraps up its season with a special mother-to-be going into labor: Sharon’s daughter!

Hannah may be a bit too busy to help out, though -- she’s busy butting heads with Will over a patient who needs a kidney transplant.

And Blake can’t help them because she’s having her disc surgery, leaving Marcel to make a tough decision on his own.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

It appears Hailey survived that explosion, but she may not be the only person in peril!

The season finale might bring the ultimate showdown between Voight and his C.I. Anna after she learned he deceived her, and they still have to take down Escano once and for all!

But who may not make it out of the finale alive? Tune in to find out.

Thursday, May 26

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Ok, we’re getting seriously Trek this week, people. Strap in for a truly terrifying conflict when a routine mission turns deadly for the Enterprise.

Expect conflict. Expect the unexpected. Expect monsters AND miracles.

See how the crew is tested and who survives!

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Revelations about Ron’s calling come to light, with multiple influential prophets attempting to guide him. Brenda’s motivations for her mission become clear thanks to her sister, Betty.

Detective Pyre and Allen find some common ground, but it may come at a high personal cost. It’s the harrowing penultimate episode of Under The Banner Of Heaven.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

It’s the landmark 400th episode of this hit series, and it’s a celebration like no other. Jackson and April return to the series when the hospital finally gets word on whether or not the residency program will get shut down. It’s a two-hour celebration that you won’t want to miss!

Friday, May 27

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

Cora continues her investigation, now with the help of Dr. Luke, as they all want to find out the truth.

As the investigation heats up, so do the romances, leaving Will, The Vicar, in a battle internally.

Martha continues her correspondence with Spencer.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

After almost three years off the air, Stranger Things returns with the first seven episodes of its fourth season.

Thankfully, the episodes are longer, making up for the longer-than-planned delay.

We’ll have a full review when the embargo lifts, followed by episodics.

We have you covered!

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

It’s been a long wait, but the first two episodes of Disney’s latest Star Wars series will be available to stream.

Hooray!

This new series is a miniseries that brings back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, among others.

The trailer teases an epic story, but as has been the case with streaming offerings based on big-screen greats, we’ll reserve judgment until the series premieres.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor, Marvin.

A significant secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands.

That's quite a bit jammed into one season finale.

