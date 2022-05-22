When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12 Review: Rock, A Bye, Baby

What a great finale!

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 12 offered the best that Hope Valley has to give.

Thank goodness, since, as of this writing, the show hasn't been renewed yet.

And frankly, it's worrisome that it hasn't been renewed. They normally do it during the live showing, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

But I also often get the news in advance so that we can post it as soon as the news is shared. That hasn't happened.

While I fully expect WCTH to be renewed by the publication of this article, this wouldn't be the worst place for the story to end.

From all angles, it has come full circle.

Coal Valley was rocked to its core when we first rode into town, and now, thanks to Henry Gowen, everyone can rest peacefully a little longer.

Henry has worn the crown for the men lost in the mining disaster. He was one of them, and they trusted him to do what was right for the community.

But it's not easy to blow the whistle on the company you work for, and it's even more difficult to make changes when your pleas go unheeded.

We've watched Henry fight like hell during When Calls the Heart Season 9 to ensure that the mine wouldn't reopen, and if it did, all safety precautions were taken.

But the men who ran it hadn't changed, and Henry's only hope to put an end to the town's misery was to blow it to smithereens.

Now, the people who just blamed him again finally see the man Henry has become instead of the man they thought Henry to be. Was there a dry eye in the house when he was met with applause upon his arrival in town via the back of a Mountie's rig?

Even the officers transporting him thanked him for an enjoyable ride. That's the man Elizabeth had always known, and it's thrilling that others finally see him as well.

Bill: You could've given me some warning.

It seems impossible for Henry to skip a prison sentence for his acts, but his heart is so full now that there's no need to worry about him.

He asked Joseph to help him pray, and that scene reminds us of how important it is to have the ability to practice your faith.

In the wake of the disaster, all hope came from within, and it was a welcome relief to allow Joseph to guide them when the Canfields came to town.

Florence even apologized to Henry and thanked him for what he did to save Hope Valley from another disaster. It's scenes like these that make When Calls the Heart must-see TV.

We all love the romance, of course, but the deep connections between the people of Hope Valley are the real draw.

And if we're looking for the finale MVP, that's Martin Cummins, who was spectacular as he conveyed Henry's raw emotions through this entire storyline.

If he's saying goodbye, he'll be missed.

Another touching story is Bill's realization that life isn't everlasting on this earth, and that he should probably take better care of himself.

And, if he can't manage to do that, he's gotten his affairs in order, asking Elizabeth to be in charge of them should anything happen.

His illness has given Molly pause, too. She keeps telling herself that they're just friends, but they both want something more out of life. Why are they holding back?

Faith is holding back her feelings for Nathan because she's ashamed that she has feelings for a patient.

Faith: Molly, I have a confession.

Molly: About Nathan?

Faith: It's been that obvious?

Molly: No, but I've carried a torch so I know all the signs.

She must mean that in the sense that she fell for him because of the amount of time they spent together after his accident. She can't mean it in general because that would mean she could never fall in love.

The entire town is her patient, and to suggest that she can't fall in love with one of them is a stretch too far.

Of course, just as she begins to see the light, Mei arrives back to town. But the conversation Mei had with Nathan led me to believe they were going to be just friends.

Faith doesn't know that, and it will be one more obstacle in her path to a love that could be long-lasting.

Look at all of the obstacles that were in the path between Lucas and Elizabeth. Putting themselves out there took courage, and now they're reaping the rewards.

Lucas went off to have a think, and Elizabeth was so secure in their love that she didn't need to read the letter he left her.

Elizabeth: You know, I never actually opened your letter.

Lucas: I had to explain where I was going and why.

Elizabeth: I had a feeling I knew what it said. You were blaming yourself for any danger you might have caused Jack and me with Walden, and you were doing the same about the mine potentially reopening, and with the sale of the oil company, you were feeling unsure of what you'd do next in business.

Lucas: You knew all that without reading the letter. Next time, I'll just save the stationery.

Elizabeth: When I asked you if you'd changed your mind about us, about our future together, for some reason, I was doubting what I know about you, and I realized there's no need for me to ever doubt you.

Lucas: Well, I feel the same way about you, but thank you for the reminder.

Elizabeth: To me, you aren't what you do, nor are you the sum of your possessions. Even if you'd come back and all of this had been gone, burnt in the fire, there would still be love.

That's so beautiful and proves their love will last. They give each other room to breathe, and many relationships never reach that level of comfort.

It was particularly enjoyable that Nathan went to check on Lucas for Gustav at Elizabeth's urging. He teased her that she was the one who wanted him to go, but she remained steadfast. She didn't need to know, but Gustav was very worried.

Lucas: You know, I am a little low on food.

Nathan: That's a rookie mistake, not packing enough supplies.

The friendship developing between Lucas and Nathan is on par to be the male version of Elizabeth and Rosemary's friendship.

It wasn't easy for Rosemary to admit that although she was putting on a brave face, she was struggling with the potential news of her pregnancy.

They did what all good friends do in times of trouble, stealing a book on pregnancy to do a little internal investigation of her symptoms.

Doing that is no better than googling your health symptoms, though, so Faith gave Rosemary a brief on what to expect.

In the meantime, she and Lee talked about his offer, and that discussion fell right into their lap when she felt the quivering of life inside of her.

It's so early in her pregnancy, but she's going to carry this baby to term. If the WCTH writers don't see to it, I'll start writing my own fan fiction. There has never been a couple as deserving of sharing their life with a child as Lee and Rosemary.

Lee: I don't understand.

They'll be wonderful parents!

Lucas: Elizabeth, I've never been more sure that you are all that matters, and I know that you're the one that I'll love forever. I could never desire anything greater than to be the one that you love forever in return. So, if you would, allow me to be a father to your son and agree to be my wife. Elizabeth, will you marry me?

As Elizabeth and Lucas will be. Lucas worked with Jack to surprise Elizabeth with a very personal, family-oriented engagement.

Jack: Did we do it, buddy?

Lucas: We sure did.

Jack: Yessss!

Lucas: Come here, you.

That's a whole lot of good news for the finale. But it's not everything. Here's a little more:

Mike really resigned his role as Mayor. I'm kind of surprised.

Minnie and Joseph had the cutest picnic battling the wind, which reminded me of when Elizabeth and Lucas got rained out during When Calls the Heart Season 8.



Rosemary was good to her word with Elizabeth never to run a story that would be hurtful in any way, so she pulled the article about Henry at his request.



Allie is ready to work on Nathan's love life again. Do you think she'll push for Faith or Mei?

OK, Hearties! What did you think of the finale?

Hit the comments below to talk all about it and remember that you can watch When Calls the Heart online if you missed any of it!

