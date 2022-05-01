When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9 Review: Recent Memory

The way When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9 ended made it seem that Nathan and Bill were going to question Lucas's involvement in a half-baked scheme.

We know better than that, don't we, Hearties?

Our intrepid Hope Valley lawmen know that Walden planted the evidence, but it sure stinks that there was even a moment of doubt in the way it unfolded.

Lucas should never have gone about ridding the valley of Walden on his own. That's a fact.

But you can't blame him for still not feeling entirely trusted, either. He wasn't well-received in town. His welcome wasn't entirely welcome, and even after winning Elizabeth's heart, he is still trying to prove himself worthy of the family and community he's yearned for his entire life.

It's downright heartbreaking when you think of it like that.

Thankfully, he and Elizabeth have grown steadily and have a solid foundation that should weather any potential storms. I don't think this will amount to much as far as Lucas is concerned, but their relationship is comforting just the same.

And wow, is that relationship growing!

Lucas has been learning a thing or two along the way. He learned that no matter how extravagantly he likes to treat Elizabeth, she prefers the simpler things in life. His plans for her birthday were perfect.

As things ramped up with Walden, Lucas finally confided his escapades to her, and what could have been disastrous for her birthday was quite the opposite.

Jack has grown into such a sweet and joyful little boy. Hyland Goodrich seems to know what he's doing on set and never looks like he's acting. He's just having a blast.

Elizabeth: Say you're sorry.

Jack: Sawwy, bud!

Still, I'd love to know how many takes he got to get Lucas's morning wake-up call just right. Fun scenes like that perfectly encapsulate what a young, growing family looks like.

Things are finally looking good between Cooper and Joseph, too. Cooper hasn't returned to church, but he's getting a better understanding of what it means.

He's also getting a lesson on being your own boss. There are fewer people to count on, and to be successful, you need to put in all the hours it takes to keep things running.

They didn't go deep into the analogy of being your own boss and being your own god, but the idea was that when things get tough, it's nice to know that God has your back.

It's too bad that Joseph is now a little skeptical of his working relationship and friendship with Lee. But I loved how it unfolded.

Joseph: Lee, I appreciate you giving me a hand here.

Lee: What? What is it? What's wrong?

Rosemary warned Lee not to do anything behind Joseph's back. It's hurtful to think that someone else thinks they know what is best for you. It puts everything you've built with that person on the line.

And as Lee rattled off his faulty logic, Joseph just kept wondering why, if Lee felt a little awkward talking about it, it wasn't enough for him to do the right thing.

Joseph had been hoping to talk with Lee about earning more money for his work at the mill. Lee had wanted to express how much Joseph stepping up meant to him.

Would it have been so hard for Lee to say, 'I'm sorry about the loan, but with all you've done for me, allowing me to pursue other passions, Rosemary and I would love to cosign a loan for you and Minnie so that you can chase your dreams, too?'

That would have made everyone happy and cemented their friendship and business relationship. Now, there has to be a struggle. It's unlikely to destroy what they have, but it will hurt it nonetheless.

Can someone clue me in on what the heck just happened to Mei? Is she really gone, or will she return just as Nathan and Faith start dating?

Nathan: Were you not going to say goodbye?

Mei: Of course. I only found out this morning, and I've been rushing around ever since.

Nathan: Found out what?

That's a development I didn't expect. They've worked very hard to establish Mei, so to send her back to Chicago so quickly is odd.

You know, on the day I arrived as you rode past me, my only regret is not letting you catch me. Mei

Permalink: You know, on the day I arrived as you rode past me, my only regret is not letting you catch me.

Even odder is how easy it was for Nathan and Mei to say goodbye. Maybe Mei was his transition to Faith in the same way Mike could have been Faith's transition to Nathan.

Isn't talking about not wanting to get married an indicator that they're heading in that direction? It will be all ha ha ha remember when we said we weren't in a hurry to get married? Who knew? Ha ha ha.

And I still think it stinks that Molly and Bill aren't dating. Of course, everybody doesn't need to be dating, but there was something there that has been dashed.

On the business front, Henry screwed things up for himself with the investors, who now want to cut him out entirely and put Fiona in control.

I'm all for women being promoted, but she knows so little about the business that it's a little foolhardy. She got them into a questionable deal because of her lack of experience. Then again, maybe that's why they want her.

It seemed like forcing Lucas to stay on for another fiscal year would irk him, but then Walden bought the Queen of Hearts. Lucas's heart isn't in the oil business, though, and staying where you don't want to be is never a good idea.

His heart is with the Queen of Hearts, so I hope Bill and Nathan can figure out a way to get it back to its rightful owner sooner rather than later.

And finally, who else sees a mystery novel in Elizabeth's future? Elizabeth's eyes lit up when Rosemary likened what they're going through with Walden to a good mystery novel.

It could be a lot of fun if they'd frame another season about a mystery that wasn't quite as offputting as Walden.

