A League of Their Own: Prime Video Drops First Look and Premiere Date

A League of Their own is getting the binge treatment at Prime Video.

The streamer unveiled the first-look teaser for the highly anticipated series on Tuesday morning, and announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12.

It will launch in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," reads the official logline.

"The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, and Roberta Colindrez as Lupe.

Also starring is Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, and Aaron Jennings as Guy.

Rounding out the cast is Molly Ephraim as Maybelle and Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.

A League of Their Own hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers.

Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel.

The series is based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.

Check out the official teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.