ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, & More!

ABC is the second broadcast network to announce its fall premiere dates, and it's business as usual.

The season gets underway Wednesday, September 21, with the season debuts of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, Home Economics, and Big Sky.

This will be a big test for Big Sky, which is moving from Thursday.

It is getting an injection of star power, courtesy of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire as the latest mystery gets underway.

Sunday, September 25, marks the series debut of Celebrity Jeopardy, as well as the returns of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The Rookie.

The Rookie is staying in the same slot, so the network is clearly happy with its performance.

Spinoff, The Rookie: Feds opens Tuesday, September 27 out of the season debut of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Good Doctor is earmarked for a Monday, October 3 return out of Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC is taking an aggressive approach with Bachelor in Paradise this season, giving the sudsy reality series four hours of broadcast real-estate.

Finally, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and the new Hilary Swank drama, Alaska Daily, will launch Thursday, October 6.

As previously reported, A Million Little Things, American Idol, The Bachelor, Judge Steve Harvey, Not Dead Yet, and The Wonder Years are on tap for midseason.

ABC previously canceled Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Match Game, Promised Land, and Queens, while black-ish concluded after eight seasons.

Check out all the premiere dates below.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm The Conners (new time)

8:30 pm The Goldbergs (new time)

9 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm Shark Tank

9 pm 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! (series premiere, host TBA)

9 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 pm The Rookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm THE ROOKIE: FEDS (series premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Episode 2

10 pm The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Station 19

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10 pm ALASKA DAILY (series premiere)

