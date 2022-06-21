Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7: Bravo Unveils Premiere Date, Cast, and Bonkers Trailer

It wouldn't be a Below Deck trailer without some genuine danger thrown in to make viewers think the boat is going to crash.

Bravo on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, and it's a lot to process.

The only returning cast members are Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers (Deckhand).

Yes, that means the series will have another new Chief Stewardess.

Katie Flood did a decent job on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, especially considering the situations she found herself in.

Natasha Webb is the latest to take on the iconic job, while Raygan Tyler is taking over the Bosun duties from Malia White.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Chef Dave White, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

As for what we can expect, Bravo dropped the following logline.

Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht “Home” to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world.

Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate.

To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat.

Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack.

From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster “boatmances” and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.

Once again, the series will be streaming on Peacock a week ahead of its linear broadcast, with the first episode dropping on Monday, July 4.

The tactic was employed for the previous season, but Bravo opted not to use it for Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the original Below Deck, leading many to believe it would not be happening again.

Alas, check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.