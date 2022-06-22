Bridgerton: Regé-Jean Page Reacts to Season 3 Return Rumors

Regé-Jean Page is speaking out about reports of his return for Bridgerton Season 3, and it's bad news for fans of Simon Basset.

Page famously exited the series following its smash-hit first season, with reports emerging that the actor had signed a one-year deal.

His co-star, Phoebe Dynevor, returned for the second season and will likely be a part of the third.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Page was in talks to return.

“Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects," a source told the outlet.

“But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

"Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”

“Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Rege, without a doubt," added the source.

Page shared a photo of himself with onetime co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, and shut down those rumors.

“The boys are back in town," he captioned the post.

"No, I'm not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up."

So, there we have it.

Page seems to have moved on from the series, and is attached to star in The Gray Man, as well as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Bridgerton has been renewed through its fourth season.

A spinoff is also planned.

The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits, with it only recently being dethroned as the streamer's biggest English Language debut.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) love story.

New showrunner Jess Brownwell revealed the reason for the decision in an interview with Variety.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit."

"We know who they are as people,” she says.

“I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there."

"Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

