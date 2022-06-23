CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Blue Bloods, NCIS, FBI, & More!

CBS is the third broadcast network to announce when its new and returning shows will premiere in the fall season.

The Monday-night sitcom block gets back in action on Monday, September 19, with the returns of The Neighborhood ad Bob Hearts Abishola.

They will be followed by the premiere of NCIS Season 20 at 9 p.m. and the Season 2 bow of NCIS: Hawai'i.

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI International get the ball rolling in their returns the following night, September 20.

Wednesdays will consist of Survivor and The Amazing Race from September 21.

CBS is switching things up with Big Brother this season by having the 24th season finale on Sunday, September 25.

Thursday, September 29, marks the returns of Young Sheldon (Season 6), Ghosts (Season 2), So Help Me Todd (premiere), and CSI: Vegas (Season 2).

The Equalizer and East New York are set for Sunday, October 2, while The Real Love Boat will set sail Wednesday, October 5.

Friday, October 7, marks the premieres of S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and Fire Country.

NCIS: Los Angeles is the final fall premiere, with an October 9 return confirmed.

LINGO, Secret Celebrity Renovation, SUPERFAN, Tough as Nails, and TRUE LIES have all been set for midseason.

CBS previously canceled B Positive, Bull, How We Roll, Magnum PI, and United States of Al.

Check out the full list of premiere dates below, including the time-periods for each of the shows.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

10 pm 48 Hours Season 35

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 55

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 5 (with new showrunners)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4

9 pm NCIS Season 20

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm FBI Season 5

9 pm FBI: International Season 2

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 4

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm Survivor Season 43 (two hours)

10 pm The Amazing Race Season 34 (new time)

Both Survivor and The Amazing Race will air 90-minute episodes on Sept. 28

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm Big Brother Season 24 finale

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 6

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 2 (new time)

9 pm SO HELP ME TODD series premiere

10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 2 (new night)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

8:30 pm The Equalizer Season 3

9:30 pm EAST NEW YORK series premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

9 pm THE REAL LOVE BOAT series premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 6

9 pm FIRE COUNTRY series premiere

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 13

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

