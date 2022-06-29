Chucky Casts Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson as Twins Glen/Glenda

When Chucky returns in the fall for its second season, we'll be meeting Glen and Glenda.

According to Pride.com, Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has landed the dual role, and we're sure the arrival of these characters will be exciting for the fans.

The 2004 movie Seed of Chucky introduced Glen, who set out on a mission to find their birth parents.

The journey found Glen bringing Chucky and Tiffany back from the dead, but Glen didn't have the same murderous tendencies as his parents.

Glenda had that trait, and given that they share a body, well, it caused many problems.

Tiffany previously gave them both human bodies, allowing them to live separate lives, so we're sure something dramatic will go down to bring them back to the forefront.

Gina Gershon, Meg Tilly, and Sutton Stracke have also been announced as newcomers for Chucky Season 2.

Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods are all set to return.

Sawa, meanwhile, will be taking on an entirely new role on Chucky Season 2.

Watson's previous credits include Nashville and Social Distance.

Chucky landed a pickup for Season 2 ahead of its freshman finale last November.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever."

"And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

USA Network revealed that the series managed to reach 9.5 million total viewers, becoming a force to be reckoned with in key demographics.

