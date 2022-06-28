Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem: Bo and Hope Return in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer

Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem Season 2 gets underway on Peacock next month, featuring a mix of old and new faces.

One returning face is Peter Reckell, who played Bo on the NBC daytime sudser until 2015.

He passed away in Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) arms after suffering from a brain tumor.

The development broke Days fans across the globe as it pulled one of daytime's most beloved couples apart.

The trailer certainly dials up the intrigue, teasing that Hope has been up to no good since leaving Salem.

As for what you can expect, well, here's the official logline:

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul.

Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope!

Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.

The all-star cast also includes Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, and Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson.

Also along for the ride is Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, and Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston.

The cast is rounded out by Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

The next chapter streams Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.