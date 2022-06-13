Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 6-13-22: Salem Grieves for Abigail

It's going to be a heartbreaking week in Salem. A barely-alive Abigail dies in Chad's arms, hours after the two tried for a third baby and joked about the possibility of having twins. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 6-13-22 suggest that grief will take a back seat only to finding out who killed Abby as a new murder mystery heats up. Abigail's death is going to be painful, especially for her family. It's only been about 16 months since they buried Laura, and Gwen may have been involved in both deaths. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery If so, Gwen has likely signed her death warrant. The Hortons might not go for revenge, but Chad's a Dimera, and Xander has more than one score to settle with her now. There is no shortage of revenge plots in Salem, but could Abigail's death lead to yet another one? The spoiler video focuses on Chad's grief. A distraught Jack and Jennifer (played this time by Cady McClain) will also return to Salem for the funeral. If there was ever a time for JJ to make a cameo appearance, it's now. Abigail was his sister, and JJ also found Paige's body after Ben killed her, so he knows what Chad is going through. Unfortunately, Days of Our Lives tends to forget that characters who aren't in town still exist, which seems doubly true where JJ is concerned. Hope should also return for the funeral since Jennifer is her closest friend and cousin. Still, it's likely that if either of these characters is even mentioned, it'll be to give a ridiculous excuse for their absence. At least Hope will return for Beyond Salem 2.0 on Peacock later this summer, even if her expected absence here would be egregious. It'll be a short week in Salem, but there'll be time to start building up the mystery around who stabbed Abigail. Spoilers suggest that Leo and Gwen blame each other, which means it's probably not either of them. Could it be Sarah? Or will a new suspect emerge? Although Days of Our Lives is only on three days during the week of 6-13-22, we still have six spoiler photos! Scroll down to check out what's going on.

A shocking death rocks Salem.

It's no secret who the victim is. Chad found Abigail's near-lifeless body this past Friday.

As discussed above, Abigail's death should affect a few out-of-towners. People in Salem should also be upset, considering how large Abigail's family is.

Sadly, Abigail and Gabi's friendship imploded years ago, and Abby doesn't seem to have many friends in town anymore. It would be wonderful if Melanie came to the funeral since she and Abby were close in the past.

Things heat up between Belle and EJ.

Some of our panelists surmised on the latest Days of Our Lives Round Table discussion that Belle and EJ's kiss would be interrupted by Chad's gruesome discovery.

Whether or not that happens, these two will likely pull away, for now, only to try a third time later.

Belle seems genuinely torn now that the baby has been born and is no longer an abstract concept. But she still isn't fully committed to Shawn, so she and EJ will probably hook up sooner or later.

Chad lashes out at Kate.

Chad is going to blame Kate for Abigail's death.

Stabbings aren't Kate's style, and she's always careful not to get her hands dirty if she does something illegal.

She'll probably realize Chad is only lashing out because of his grief and will comfort him. That could be a moving scene!

Lucas wakes up from his bender with no memory of the night before.

If Days of Our Lives were being at all realistic, Lucas' bender would rule him out. If he was that drunk, how could he possibly have stabbed Abigail?

But in Salem, anything's possible, and Lucas has been moving toward the dark side lately.

Still, killing his niece, even if he feared she'd spill his secret, would be hard to come back from. Lucas' character has been destroyed enough with this stupid kidnapping Sami plot. So let's hope Days of Our Lives doesn't make him a murderer.

Leo and Gwen accuse one another of murder.

We can probably rule Leo out. While he's not above lying, and he ran away from the crime scene, he's been open with Gwen about everything he's done.

Gwen is off her rocker and thinks murder is an appropriate reaction to Abigail breaking a coffee mug she made for Jack, so who knows?

Still, sneaking out of prison to commit a murder and then returning is a stretch even for Days of Our Lives, and the fact that Gwen is also accusing Leo suggests that both of them are innocent.

Tripp says goodbye to Ava and Steve.

Sadly, Tripp is leaving Days of Our Lives, at least for the time being. The character will appear on Beyond Salem 2 this summer, but it's anyone's guess whether he will return to the main canvas after that.

Tripp wants to clear his head after everything that happened with the Devil and his love life.

It's understandable but sad. Tripp is one of the better leading men. Plus, Days of Our Lives will be short yet another doctor once he goes.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch online on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

