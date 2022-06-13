Doctor Who Casts Neil Patrick Harris as 'The Greatest Enemy the Doctor Has Ever Faced'

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the cast of BBC America's Doctor Who.

The award-winning actor shared a first look at the character he's playing via Instagram on Monday.

“My current gig. Never looked more dashing,” he wrote.

“Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63 . I’ll try my hardest to do my worst."

"This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!”

“It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait." showrunner Russell T Davies shared.

"But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

“Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced," Davies wrote on Instagram.

"Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honour and a hoot. Have fun.”

The next season of Doctor Who is set to be a big celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the iconic series.

The series will also feature Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the latest iteration of the Doctor.

He will succeed Jodie Whittaker, who is stepping down after three seasons at the wheel of the sci-fi spectacular.

In other exciting casting news, David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning.

The pair have not been a part of the show in a minute, so it will be fun to see how they are brought into the mix.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney has landed the role of Rose, but there's no telling whether this will be the same Rose Billie Piper played when the series was relaunched by the BBC.

Davies is also staging a return as showrunner, so there's a lot of excitement about the next era of the series.

What are your thoughts on all the casting scoop?

Are you excited for the celebration of the 60th anniversary?

Hit the comments below.

The series is set to return to the BBC in 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.