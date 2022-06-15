Emma Roberts Addresses Possible Scream Queens Revival: "We Should Make That Happen"

Scream Queens left fans on a killer cliffhanger when its second -- and final -- season wrapped up in December 2016.

Emma Roberts led the cast of the Ryan Murphy Fox comedy for both seasons, and the star is open to a revival.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens season 3 and I think now's the time," she said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"I don't actually know who's in charge of the 'yes' or 'no' to that, but yes, we should make that happen.

"I'm so happy that people still love it so much," Roberts confessed.

"Honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart.

"So I would love it, I would be so down."

If you watch Scream Queens online, you know Roberts played Chanel Oberlin on the series.

For his part, Murphy has been vocal about bringing the show back in some capacity following its cancellation.

"So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon)," Murphy wrote on social media in 2019.

"Emma, Billie [Lourd], Lea [Michele] and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six-episode limited? A catch-up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions."

That same year, Murphy said the decision to bring the show back hinged on whether the studio wanted to bring it back.

"Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back – Emma said she would do it, Lea Michele said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in," he said to Deadline.

"So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we'd all do it. I think we're waiting for them to call us."

We live in an age of reboots and revivals, so it's hard to rule out a potential comeback season.

The series wasn't a big hit in the traditional ratings, but it might work better on a streaming service.

