FBI: Most Wanted Shocker: Miguel Gomez Out After Two Seasons!

FBI: Most Wanted fans will have to say goodbye to another beloved cast member.

Deadline is reporting that Miguel Gomez will not return for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4.

While details are scarce about the exit, the outlet says it is "believed to be a creative decision."

Gomez joined FBI: Most Wanted during its second season as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

He was drafted in to fill the void left by Nathaniel Arcand, who exited the CBS procedural.

It sounds like fans have already seen the last of Ivan, with the character leaving the Fugitive Task Force to return to L.A. to look after his sick father.

This is just the latest in a long line of casting changes for the series, which this year said goodbye to Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix.

Earlier in the third season, Kellan Lutz departed the series as Special Agent Kenny Crosby.

However, the door has been left open for Lutz to return at some point down the line.

Dylan McDermott joined the cast as the new team leader following the exit of McMahon.

It's unclear whether the series will be introducing more new cast members when it returns in the fall.

The FBI franchise is a solid option for CBS, but Most Wanted will have a big test ahead of it in whether fans will continue to watch with such a big recent cast turnover.

The good news is that the show will return, paired with the mothership series and the International spinoff.

CBS has achieved similar success to NBC's One Chicago universe by airing all of the shows together on Tuesday nights.

The network picked up two seasons of all the shows set in the FBI universe earlier this year, highlighting the strong ratings across the night.

Gomez has also appeared on SMILF, LA's Finest, and The Strain.

