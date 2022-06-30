For All Mankind Exclusive Sneak Peek: All the Glory

Relationships, at least of the business variety, are breaking down on For All Mankind Season 3.

From the outside looking in, it appears several of them have one thing in common.

Well, one person. Margo Madison.

The premiere found Margo and Molly at odds over who should lead the Mars mission.

Of course, Ed Baldwin and Danielle Poole both had plenty of experience and the capabilities to lead the mission successfully.

But when Molly and Margo were unable to come to terms agreeable to both women, Margo pulled rank.

Molly was subsequently fired, Ed was pulled from the mission, and Danielle was installed as the new Mars mission commander.

In the hullabaloo, NASA lost two seasoned members of their team, Molly and Ed.

It doesn't appear to be a one-time situation for Margo, as when the newly-elected President of the United States and her former co-worker, Ellen Waverly, pays a visit, Margo isn't impressed.

You can see it for yourself in this exclusive clip from For All Mankind Season 3 Episode 4.

Margo's mentoree and NASA engineer, Aleida, considers Ellen "one of them." NASA's success undoubtedly helped raise awareness of Ellen's presidential nomination and victory.

But all Margo sees now is another government official who is there to take credit for her hard work.

Well, we know there are plenty of reasons for Margo to be concerned this season, but fear that Ellen will steal her thunder probably won't be one of them.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the President's visit. Maybe Margo will be right.

We're skeptical. Take a look at the exclusive clip now.

