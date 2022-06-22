Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Teases "Insane" Season 19 After Explosive Finale

After all these years, fans are still very much invested in ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The ABC medical drama concluded its 18th season last month with plenty of cliffhangers.

One of the most significant involved Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) fleeing Seattle after it emerged that the latter had been giving pills to veterans to help their suicides.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know we've witnessed some wild scenes on the show, but watching them running off into the night was a shocker.

Thankfully, it sounds like we'll be getting some much-needed resolution when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway in the fall.

"I mean, look, I hope that's not the way we're ending it. There is still a lot to be told with these two," Raver told People.

"But you never know. You have to keep everyone sort of wanting to tune in at the end of September. I just think there are still stories to be told."

The star went on to hype the big season ahead.

"Season 19 is going to be insane. It's like the bomb exploding and what is the fallout going to be? What show can pull off 19 years?

"I think that's real credit to Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes, and all of the writers," Raver added.

"That's a really hard thing to do – to do that finale she did and to pull that off after all these seasons, of everyone going, 'Wait, what is happening?'"

Grey's Anatomy likes to leave the audience wondering what will happen next, and honestly, this storyline is super exciting because it could shake up several things.

ABC recently announced the series will be returning a bit later than planned, with the premiere set for October.

As for whether it will be the end of the series, we still don't know.

Ellen Pompeo opened up about the future in an interview with ET back in May.

"Shonda and I, I think — we’ll see, we’ll see," Pompeo said.

"Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."

"It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content, and we’re going to try to keep it going for the young people," the star said.

"Not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me," Pompeo clarified.

“We’ll find someone, or maybe, we won’t.”

What are your thoughts on where things should go next season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.