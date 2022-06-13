Hallmark Picks Up Rodeo-Themed Drama Ride as When Calls the Heart Remains in Limbo

Hallmark Channel has an exciting new original series in the works.

The cabler on Monday announced a series order for Ride, an all-new, original primetime series set to begin production this summer in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

The series will premiere on Hallmark Channel in 2023 and is co-produced by Endeavor Content-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada.

The series is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss & Chris Masi (Our Kind of People, Step Up: High Water, Star), who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Beauty and the Beast, Brothers & Sisters) are showrunners and executive producers.

The series is described as "a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat."

"After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams," the logline teases.

"Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily."

"And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may."

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks, remarked:

“As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producers Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler.”

“We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hallmark Channel, Bell Media and our co-production partner Seven24 on this addictively entertaining new series, said John Morayniss, CEO Blink49.

"This deal reflects our commitment to invest in premium content with a creative-first and audience-first approach, working with some of the best talent in our industry."

“Get ready to be swept up in the epic romance of ‘Ride’,” added Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producers, Blink49 Studios.

“Rebecca Boss, Chris Masi and Sherri Cooper-Landsman are creating a truly juicy family saga set against the backdrop of the west.”

“There’s nothing I love more than a grounded family drama that delivers dynamic and inclusive storytelling so when I first read Rebecca & Chris’ pilot, I was instantly hooked,” said Greg Gugliotta, Executive Producer, Nitelite Entertainment.

“We knew that the Murray Ranch would find a home and we’re proud and excited to be part of the venerable Hallmark family in 2023.”

No casting details have been revealed, but we're sure there will be a string of Hallmark veterans at the wheel.

Hallmark's scripted TV series offerings have been drying up in recent years, following the demise of Good Witch.

Chesapeake Shores is also coming to a close this year, and the fate of When Calls the Heart remains in flux.

The latter typically earns a renewal sooner, and the lack of confirmation is a bit of a cause for concern.

What are your thoughts on the series?

Do you have any names in mind?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.