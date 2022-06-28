In The Dark Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Hard Pill to Swallow

Leslie is the only human on this show with rights.

The authorities were closing in on Murphy, Felix, and the others during In The Dark Season 4 Episode 4, and Leslie continued to push boundaries and defy her ethics to save them all.

And now the Millennial Mod Squad may have another lead thanks to a very high Felix.

The pill debacle is another in a long list of pure, unadulterated absurdity and abysmal decisions.

Felix's reason for keeping that Bolt pill was dumb. Of course, like everything else, it would catch them in some way.

In this case, Gene was so desperate to cobble together a case and make some headway in the Bolt drug case after his boss reamed him out that he decided to run with Josh's theory about Felix and Murphy.

Gene not only apologizing to Josh but begging him to come back was enough to make you want to yeet whatever device you were using to watch this maddening development unfold.

In what way is Josh essential to this investigation? He's a tax dude. When is the last time we've seen him follow the money anywhere?

Even Josh brought up the fact that he's perceived as an obsessive psychopath, and that's because he freaking is. How can this case even stand when he's tainted it at every conceivable turn with his presence?

CPD choosing to search Leslie's home reeked of desperation and was a stretch. Their grounds for doing it were shaky at best. It was annoying that she didn't even seem to know that they executed a warrant on her home, and no one told her.

She spent the whole day finding a way to get Paula off the hook instead. When she got home, she was too burdened with her experience to react to her house getting torn apart.

Sarah worked her own angle with Darnell to make some progress with their Bolt investigation, but even that is a headscratcher.

It's nuts that they still regard Murphy as this cold-blooded killer and drug Queen pin, but somehow, the drug dealing felon and brother to the dead drug Queen Pin is a serviceable informant for CPD? How?

Sarah's relationship with Darnell already crosses a million lines as it is. Because of it, it made it hard to tell if Darnell was genuinely getting into Paula's operation on the outside to help Sarah or if he was angling to get involved in something to make some money, but when he got caught, she covered for him.

They're all so messy! And Darnell doesn't seem to have any interest in Murphy's well-being or anything at all, even though he knows that Jess shot his sister and not her.

Maybe they will get somewhere with him working for Paula's man, especially now that she's out. But at the rate things are going, if he does cross paths with Paula, they'll likely find a way to hem Leslie up over it.

They knew she was working on Paula's case, and it will likely look suspicious that she arranged for Paula to take this deal when Paula escaped.

Now, Paula has killed a man she didn't need to, and Leslie is traumatized and connected to something she never wanted to be a part of. It's awful!

Leslie wasn't the most likable person when we first met her, but goodness, that girl deserves much better.

She thinks she's in love with a man who isn't over his ex and had sex with that same ex under Leslie's roof. She had a gun to her head and had to pull out all the stops to help Paula to save herself and Felix, Murphy, and Max.

Leslie got dragged into so much stuff she didn't ask for her, and she's gotten deeper into all because of them, but selfish people surround her.

Leslie and Max waking both Murphy and Felix up with their loud sex the day after Max cheated on her with Murphy was revolting. Max is so damn awful, but he keeps trying to present himself as this person who has changed and is somehow above and better than Murphy.

As much as he keeps saying it, it feels like he's with Leslie for all the wrong reasons. He claims she's good for him and all of this other stuff, but it just sounds like he's using her, and that's been the case since he met her.

He wants to be in love with Leslie because he doesn't want to be in love with Murphy. Even his comments about sex with Murphy meaning nothing, didn't ring true. You wouldn't bother going that far to hurt someone unless you still gave a damn.

And the constant lying and gaslighting of Felix was so regressive for both Murphy and Max. Max choosing to deflect from his actions by making it about Felix's feelings for Murphy was beyond low.

But the show never misses an opportunity to make Felix somehow the butt of the joke. Even if Felix's feelings for Murphy were a factor, it doesn't change the fact that his two supposed friends betrayed his sister behind her back when she's tirelessly working to help them when she didn't want to do it.

As a sibling, he's entitled to care about how this affects Leslie. As someone already too deep into the Max and Murphy drama, he's also allowed not to want his sister to experience the same hurt he often does.

The three bickering about a love triangle was frivolous, but you can take a 1000 times over them talking too much about other stuff when Gene and the others bugged the basement.

Gene and Josh are doing way too much. Sarah tries to act like the voice of reason, but she's also doing the most with Darnell, so she doesn't have a leg to stand on, and it never makes a difference anyway.

They knew that whatever they got from that recording would be inadmissible, but they hoped something would give them enough grounds to find a lead.

And the worst part about it is that they got their wish.

Felix's creativity with turning the heat off to get their coats and his fancy handwork swallowing the pill almost made up for how insanely stupid it was that he kept the thing in the first place.

And he took one for the team by swallowing it. The first time he had it, it made you wonder if they were headed down a path of Felix using.

The search at Leslie's house took way too long, and they didn't come up with anything. And it wasn't until the end that they acknowledged that even if Felix had a single tablet, that wouldn't have been what they were looking for or could've done much with anyway. It's not like he had a full stash.

It makes a huge difference during those moments when the show is willing to acknowledge things like that.

But now, thanks to high Felix, and an illegally recorded conversation, they have some evidence of the murder weapon used to kill Nia.

Felix admitted something that even Max and Murphy didn't know about, and the cops will probably find a way to track the weapon down and get creative with the means of obtaining it. Good times!

