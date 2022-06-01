Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes Will Smith, Chris Rock Have “Opportunity to Heal” and “Reconcile” Following Oscars Incident

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the slap heard around the world.

On Wednesday, the Red Table Talk star debuted a new episode of the series on Facebook Watch and got candid about the event.

As you will likely recall, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith being bald, and Will made his way to the stage, striking him.

The moment went viral.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said during the latest episode of her husband and Rock.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever."

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together."

"Thank you for listening.”

The newest episode focused specifically on alopecia and was inspired by the response Pinkett Smith received from women around the world following the Oscars incident.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” she shared.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Following the incident happening in late March, the Academy opened an investigation, and Will subsequently resigned from the membership.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in a statement.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," it continued.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith added in the statement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work."

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," the star, who won the best actor trophy 40 minutes after the incident.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

