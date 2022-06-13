John Stamos Reacts to Bob Saget Being Left Out of Tony Awards Memorial

John Stamos is speaking out after his friend, and former Full House co-star was excluded from the Tony Awards 2022's memorial tribute.

The awards show took place Sunday, June 12, at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall.

Stamos took to social media to express his disappointment over his late friend's exclusion from the event.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” Stamos tweeted on Sunday.

“Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing!"

"Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

He continued, “Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.”

The in memorial segment of the show featured a live performance by Billy Porter.

The segment memorialized late stars such as William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, and more.

Laurence Fishburn introduced the segment.

"Since the theatrical community last gathered as one to celebrate our art, we have lost great number of cherished friends and colleagues," the star said.

"Many were familiar to generations of theatergoers, theater lovers who were transported by their performances onstage or moved by their voices on cast albums."

"Others may not have been as well known beyond the 26 square blocks known as Broadway, but their contributions behind the scenes were equally vital to the American theater," he continued.

"We remember some of them now, along with all of our colleagues whose brilliance will forever enlighten future artists and admirers."

Saget died on January 9 at 65 years old.

He made his Broadway debut back in 2007 and had several widely-praised roles.

The star was laid to rest earlier this year, and Stamos had opened up about a speech he made at his friend's funeral.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he continued at the time.

"I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.