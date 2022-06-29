Kate Winslet Returns to HBO With Limited Series Adaptation of Trust

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Mare of Easttown star has boarded a limited series adaptation of Hernan Diaz's best-selling novel, Trust.

Winslet is set to star in and executive produce the potential series, and if it goes to series, it will mark her third project for the premium cabler.

Winslet headlined Mare of Easttown in 2021 -- a role that earned her universal praise and awards love.

The Titanic star previously appeared in the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce for the network.

Trust has four different voices in four different genres, and the series adaptation will focus on a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and are upset about how he and his wife are portrayed.

To set the record straight, he hires a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir.

However, the ghostwriter realizes the man is trying to rewrite history, completely changing his wife's place.

On the movie front, Winslet is also attached Lee, which follows the true story of fashion-photographer-turned-war-correspondent Lee Miller.

She will also appear in James Cameron's long-gestating Avatar: The Way of Water, which will finally see the light of day in December.

HBO has a proven track record when it comes to limited series with big-name stars, so we should expect this series to be a success if it gets a formal pickup.

A decision will come in due course, and it will all come down to whether the adaptation will do justice to the original work.

It was described as a competitive situation for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network to land the series.

HBO has a string of big show on its development slate, including Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, a Jon Snow sequel, and a TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.